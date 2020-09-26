Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 756.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on BBU shares. Desjardins started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 262,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 58,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $31.00. 72,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

