Brokerages Expect Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have commented on PTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 405,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

