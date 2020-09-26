Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

TZOO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.04. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

