Brokerages Set Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $243.70

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Cigna stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

