Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Target Price at $37.70

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLFNF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

