Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$60.31

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.83. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,480,467.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,192.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

