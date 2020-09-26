Brokerages Set VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target at $20.15

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 39,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 34.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

