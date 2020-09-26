Burst Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Burst has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $10,956.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,963,372 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

