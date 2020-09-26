Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $97.89 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $97.89 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00427903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,622,464,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,375,179,907 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.