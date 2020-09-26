Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share of ($2.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.07. 4,517,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

