Cashaa Achieves Market Cap of $10.48 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $437,926.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.01519482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00200238 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

