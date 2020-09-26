Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00014610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $41,856.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.13 or 0.04846434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

