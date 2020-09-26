Chronologic Market Capitalization Tops $296,059.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 19% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $296,059.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00244637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00095590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01516467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00199346 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,027 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

