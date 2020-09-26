Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $327.17 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.61 and its 200 day moving average is $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

