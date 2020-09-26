CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $829,550.18 and approximately $9,687.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004394 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,508,222 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

