CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.28 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and $58,409.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00545142 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.44 or 0.03200486 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003967 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,288 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

