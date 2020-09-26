Cream (CRM) Trading Down 74.8% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. Cream has a total market cap of $9,738.08 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 74.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,809.04 or 1.00146459 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00645646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01334791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110911 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

