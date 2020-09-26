Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,267.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.13 or 0.04846434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

