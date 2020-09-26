Datum Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $972,970.22 and approximately $56,685.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

