Dynamite Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Dynamite has a market cap of $85,977.85 and $45,131.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00076419 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042543 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00110310 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 796,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,567 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.