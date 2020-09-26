Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.69). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $17,748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 880,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,917. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

