Electra (ECA) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $8,112.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,574,744,266 coins and its circulating supply is 28,707,587,713 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

