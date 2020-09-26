Elrond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.08 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $142.22 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00096089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.01519482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00200238 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

