Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $75,307.56 and $435,218.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.59 or 0.04827130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

