Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.88. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 478,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

