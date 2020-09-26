Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $400,890.64 and $700.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.86 or 0.04835097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Etherparty is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

