EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $215.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.01354678 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001297 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,302,710 coins and its circulating supply is 38,500,504 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

