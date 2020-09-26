Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

