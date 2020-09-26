Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.