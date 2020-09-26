FirstBlood Market Capitalization Reaches $11.97 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $1,126.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.13 or 0.04846434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.