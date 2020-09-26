FirstCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $201.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $121,523.26 and approximately $201.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,809.04 or 1.00146459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001696 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00166868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

