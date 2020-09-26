Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $326.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.40 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $316.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

FOCS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.51. 159,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $199,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

