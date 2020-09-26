FYDcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $236.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $525,534.80 and $236.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 508,660,682 coins and its circulating supply is 487,227,722 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

