G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Stock Price Down 2.8%

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14). 146,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 211,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

G3 Exploration Company Profile (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for G3 Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.