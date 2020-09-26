Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will report sales of $241.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.64 million to $303.58 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported sales of $935.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 753,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.