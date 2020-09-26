GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $124,110.45 and $706.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002565 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001480 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000395 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000722 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

