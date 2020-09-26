Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading 0% Higher

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.68. 3,862 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.