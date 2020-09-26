Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.68. 3,862 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

