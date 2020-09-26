GoldMint Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. GoldMint has a market cap of $328,717.82 and approximately $3,438.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.01519804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00198486 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.