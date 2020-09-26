Guider One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $41,270.70 and approximately $27.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.13 or 0.04846434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

