Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $50.65 million and $493,009.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,793.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.03338319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.02061337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00428203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00869838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00521619 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 310,493,536 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

