Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 2,185,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

