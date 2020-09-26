Helex Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Helex has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $11,539.76 and $3,117.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.88 or 0.04837372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034059 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.