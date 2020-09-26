HEX (HEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $1.22 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00076425 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00111675 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009490 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 347,150,511,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,106,200,738 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

