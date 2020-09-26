Hush (HUSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,765.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Hush has a market cap of $663,436.32 and $128,765.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00524296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,966,468 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

