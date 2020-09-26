IDEX Price Tops $0.0631 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $33.69 million and approximately $621,445.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01510279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00200600 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.