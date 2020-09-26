iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.82 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 9% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $78.82 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

