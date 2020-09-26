ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0487 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $500,811.64 and approximately $2.25 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001322 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,281,248 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

