INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGIY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday.

INGENICO/ADR stock remained flat at $$32.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. INGENICO/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

