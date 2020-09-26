INT Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. INT has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $1.27 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04817494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

