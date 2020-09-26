IOST (IOST) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. IOST has a total market cap of $89.60 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.86 or 0.04835097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,108,996,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,180,456,499 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, DragonEX, DDEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Livecoin, Coineal, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDAX, Hotbit, Bitrue, Upbit, BitMart, Bithumb, CoinZest, Kucoin, WazirX, IDEX, Cobinhood, BigONE, Binance, Bitkub, OKEx, DigiFinex, Koinex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

